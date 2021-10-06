NITI Aayog names District Hospital Baramulla, Bandipora as best performing hospitals

Srinagar: A recent Niti Aayog study has named district hospitals in Baramulla and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir as the best performing hospitals in the Valley.

The study titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals in India' was released by the Niti Aayog last week.

The study has named district hospital Bandipora as the best performing hospital having bed occupancy rate up to 100 percent while district hospital Baramulla has all identified support services.

“District Hospital Baramulla, J&K has taken multiple initiatives to improve their availability of support services using the mandate for implementation of the Kayakalp initiative,” the study reads. The support services include outsourcing various support services like housekeeping, laundry, diet, security and bio medical waste disposal.

In order to ensure infection control and prevent the reuse of linen, the hospital has implemented colour coding of bed sheets on specified days.

“The e-Aushadhi software facilitates smooth coordination with the pharmacy’s supply chain management. IEC has been effectively used for proper disposal and segregation of bio-medical waste,” the study said while appreciating management of the Baramulla district hospital.

The provision of working and calibrated biomedical instruments in addition to providing diagnostics in a public–private partnership mode has led to availability of maximum possible tests in a cost-efficient way at the hospital.

“Specific monitoring mechanisms have also been put in place for proper implementation of all these services,” the study reads.

The NITI Aayog study further stated that the district hospital Baramulla ensured availability through implementation of free diagnostic initiative with support from NHM and the pro-active role of hospital management has ensured uninterrupted supply of test kits, reagents and consumables.

“Streamlining of J&K Medical Services Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) has improved the supply chain mechanism and timely procurement of bio-medical equipment, reagents and consumables,” it said.

The bio-medical equipment maintenance and management programme is implemented through PPP mode for appropriate calibration and functioning of biomedical equipment at the hospital.

About the best practices performed at the district hospital Bandipora, the NITI Aayog study has stated that the administration of the newly upgraded hospital has taken key measures to utilize the limited space and staff of the hospital which includes incorporating a time bound initial assessment and reassessment schedule resulting in a timely discharge policy for the patients.

“Maintenance and upkeep of medical equipment also paved the way for decreased turn-around time for test results at the hospital. All this has led to a reduction in the average length of stay in the hospital and creation of space for new patients,” the NITI Aayog study said.

“All these measures were diligently monitored and followed. New staff positions were sanctioned which have increased the footfall and narrowed down the Nurse/Doctor to patient ratio,” it said.