No active cases in Kargil

Kargil: Kargil district of the cold desert region of Ladakh has no active positive case of COVID-19 now.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve said that there was no active case of COVID-19 in the Kargil district and no patient was in isolation in the district.
“We have no active cases of COVID-19 in the district. I want to congratulate the people of Kargil for cooperating with the administration and following government orders to ensure the district is COVID-19 free,” he said.
However, Sukhadeve said that people should not be complacent and should continue to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) for the mitigation of the virus in the future.
He said that the schools in the Kargil district were reopening and students, as well as the school staff, should follow CAB.
Presently, there are 114 active cases in Ladakh, all in Leh district.