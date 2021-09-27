No cancer treatment facility for north Kashmir that comprises Valley’s 21% cancer patients

Baramulla: Despite a growing number of cases of cancer patients being registered from three districts of north Kashmir, there is no cancer treatment facility for such patients.

This is despite the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla having the Department of Oncology in place.

The lack of requisite facility for such treatment has turned the Oncology department here almost “defunct”.

As per the population-based cancer registry available at SKIMS, Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir constitute 21 percent of total cancer patients of Kashmir division.