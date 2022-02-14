No COVID-19 casualty today, first time in 6 weeks

Srinagar: No COVID-19 casualty was reported in J&K on Monday, first time in six weeks.
While the pandemic curve continued to drop, 245 people across J&K tested positive today.
Two districts in Jammu division contributed majorly to the COVID-19 daily case tally.
These districts were Doda and Jammu which had 65 and 38 cases today. District Ramban also reported 27 cases today.
Together, the 10 districts of Jammu division had a cumulative tally of 160 cases.
In Kashmir division, 85 people tested positive, 32 from district Srinagar and 16 from district Kupwara and the rest from the other eight districts.
Over the past one week, the COVID-19 curve in J&K has dropped significantly low, the total logged cases today being the lowest in the past six weeks – since January 4.
In terms of fatalities, no death was attributed to the respiratory viral infection today, the first time since 04 January.
While the COVID-19 third eave seemed to be over, a senior health official said that there was a late rise in cases in some districts.
“There has been a recent surge in cases in Kupwara, Ramban and Doda. Otherwise, the wave has almost ceded in other districts,” the official said.
The number of active cases in J&K dropped below 5000 today and reached 4903.
Of these, 157 were admitted in hospitals.
The hospital occupancy was 3.1 percent in J&K while 5038 beds continued to be allocated to the respiratory illness.
Over the past 24 hours, 58,847 samples were tested in J&K.
With 245 samples found positive, the positivity rate in J&K was 0.4 percent, the lowest in six weeks.
The official bulletin on COVID-19 said 43,769 doses of the vaccine were administered in J&K including first doses in 15-18 years age group.