No COVID-19 casualty today, first time in 6 weeks

Srinagar: No COVID-19 casualty was reported in J&K on Monday, first time in six weeks.

While the pandemic curve continued to drop, 245 people across J&K tested positive today.

Two districts in Jammu division contributed majorly to the COVID-19 daily case tally.

These districts were Doda and Jammu which had 65 and 38 cases today. District Ramban also reported 27 cases today.

Together, the 10 districts of Jammu division had a cumulative tally of 160 cases.