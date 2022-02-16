No COVID-19 death, 230 test positive

The positivity rate of the samples in J&K was 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

The third wave of COVID-19 has ebbed, the case coming down drastically over the past three weeks.

The positive percentage of J&K in the third week of January was 12.5 percent, more than 12 of every 100 tested samples found positive.

Of every 1000 samples tested, three were found positive on Wednesday.