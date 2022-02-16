No COVID-19 death, 230 test positive
Srinagar: No COVID-19 death was reported from any district in J&K on Wednesday while 230 new cases of SARS-CoV2 were reported on Wednesday.
Over the past two hours, 70,660 samples were tested across J&K for SARS-CoV2 infection. Of these, 230 were positive.
The positivity rate of the samples in J&K was 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
The third wave of COVID-19 has ebbed, the case coming down drastically over the past three weeks.
The positive percentage of J&K in the third week of January was 12.5 percent, more than 12 of every 100 tested samples found positive.
Of every 1000 samples tested, three were found positive on Wednesday.
No death was caused by the virus on Wednesday in J&K, the official bulletin on COVID-19 said.
This is the third consecutive day when no death has been attributed to the respiratory virus.
Of the fresh cases, 126 were from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division.
The number of cases reported from Jammu district on Wednesday was 54 while Srinagar district had 50 cases.
Doda had 39 cases on Wednesday and Kupwara 18.
The number of active cases dropped to 3683 on Wednesday.