No entry into Govt office in Ramban without Covid-19 vaccination

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban Saturday ordered that no one would be allowed to enter a government office across the district without Covid-19 vaccination, and registration of PMJAY and Sehat card.

In this connection District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam, who is also the Chairperson District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 ordered that PMJAY and Sehat registration and vaccination was mandatory for all people who were visiting the government offices across district Ramban.

The order said that no person would be allowed to visit any government office without SEHAT registration or vaccination certificate.

He directed all the officers of district Ramban to ensure that no persons would be allowed to visit the office without SEHAT registration and vaccination certificate.