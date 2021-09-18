No entry into Govt office in Ramban without Covid-19 vaccination

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban Saturday ordered that no one would be allowed to enter a government office across the district without Covid-19 vaccination, and registration of PMJAY and Sehat card.
In this connection District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam, who is also the Chairperson District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 ordered that PMJAY and Sehat registration and vaccination was mandatory for all people who were visiting the government offices across district Ramban.
The order said that no person would be allowed to visit any government office without SEHAT registration or vaccination certificate.
He directed all the officers of district Ramban to ensure that no persons would be allowed to visit the office without SEHAT registration and vaccination certificate.
The order would remain in force from Saturday onwards till further orders.
Any violation of this order would invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005.
According to an order, during aggressive tracking, tracing and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) sampling of the targeted groups including vendors, labourers, service providers and travelers into district spike in Covid-19 cases has been noticed in the past few days which require to be dealt with immediate preventive measures to check further spread of coronavirus so as to minimise the danger to human life.
The order further reads that on the basis of the inputs obtained from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban due consultation with all the stakeholders associated with containment and management of Covid-19 was necessitated that advisories, instructions and orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare departments, Government of India, and Jammu and Kashmir government for containment of Covid- 19 followed by the public like covering of face, social distancing norms, hand washing, vaccination besides SEHAT registration were needed to be taken.