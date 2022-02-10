No proposal to ban private practice: ACS Health

Srinagar: Reacting to the reports of private practice ban bring in the offing in J&K, the government Thursday said that no proposal or plan to ban doctors working in the government sector from working in private sector was under consideration at present.

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Vivek Bhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that the government was not mulling to ban private practice of government sector doctors in J&K. “We have not received any such plan, proposal or suggestion,” he said.