No wheelchairs at GMC Baramulla, patients suffer

“I had to carry my 78-year-old grandmother to the first floor of the hospital today. There was no wheelchair in sight and my repeated requests to various staff members yielded no results,” said Basharat Ahmad, a resident of Marazigund Rafiabad.

The GMC&H Baramulla caters to the healthcare needs of entire Baramulla district which has a population of over 10 lakh as per Census 2011.

Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Tujjar Sharief Sopore complained that his mother had to limp all the way to the ortho section as no wheelchairs were available.