Nowgam health facility lacks staff, diagnostic equipment; people suffer

Locals said that against the four allotted posts of doctors only two were occupied while the remaining two had been vacant for many years due to reasons best known to the authorities.

The residents said that they belong to heavy-snow bound areas and non-availability of a gynecologist at NTPHC Nowgam was telling upon pregnancy care there.

They said that in absence of pregnancy care, female patients were compelled to visit District Hospital Handwara for treatment.

“Non-availability of a gynecologist here has been a setback for us because 90 percent of the population here belongs to the labour class which can’t afford private vehicles to reach Handwara,” said a local.

The residents also complained about the lack of dental surgeons here.

They said that a dental surgeon used to be posted at NTPHC Nowgam but his replacement was yet to be made after his transfer a few years back.