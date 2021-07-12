NTPHC in Bandipora without a doctor, facilities

Bandipora: Merely a few kilometres from the Bandipora town, a hospital is operating without a doctor in Nadihal village.
The hospital lacks the machinery required for any NTPHC as per the government rule book.
The hospital was upgraded a year ago from PHC but has not seen any upgrades or deputation of the required staff.
Locals said that they have to move to the District Hospital Bandipora for even minor ailments which otherwise should have been made available at this hospital.
Operating in a two-room structure, the hospital lacks all the special machinery like USG, X-ray and even the laboratory, officials at the NTPHC said.
A local woman Naseema agreed that there were no such facilities at the hospital.
The officials said that two pharmacists, two nursing orderlies and two FMPHWs had been deputed at the health facility.
A post of a Medical Officer created by the department has not witnessed the sanction yet despite the passage of more than a few years, locals said.
They said that keeping the hospital operational without a doctor does not serve any purpose.
However, top officers of the department in Bandipora said that the overall dearth of doctors in the district had rendered some hospitals like this without doctors.
Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Masarat Iqbal said that the Medical Officer’s post was vacant at the NTPHC and was waiting to be occupied, apart from that two pharmacists while two Nursing orderlies and two FMPHWs were deputed there.