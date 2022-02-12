NTPHC Lalpora faces staff shortage, lack of diagnostic facilities

Officials said that of the total 18 sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedics, 11 are vacant.

They said that of the three sanctioned posts of MBBS medical officers, two are vacant.

Officials said that one sanctioned post of dental surgeon was also vacant here.

Similarly, each post of CHO, supervisor pharmacist, health educator, senior assistant and junior assistant were vacant while of the four sanctioned posts of nursing orderlies, three are vacant.