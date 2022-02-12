NTPHC Lalpora faces staff shortage, lack of diagnostic facilities

Kupwara: The residents of Lalpora in Lolab Valley of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to ensure better healthcare facilities at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC).
The residents said that due to lack of proper staff, they were suffering but authorities were not doing anything to augment the staff here.
Officials said that of the total 18 sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedics, 11 are vacant.
They said that of the three sanctioned posts of MBBS medical officers, two are vacant.
Officials said that one sanctioned post of dental surgeon was also vacant here.
Similarly, each post of CHO, supervisor pharmacist, health educator, senior assistant and junior assistant were vacant while of the four sanctioned posts of nursing orderlies, three are vacant.
Although under the NHM, authorities have deputed an ISM doctor, a junior grade nurse, a lab technician and an ISM pharmacist here but locals seem to be unhappy with this move.
They demand that the vacant posts on should be filled at the earliest.
The residents said that the hospital caters to a huge chunk of population but still lacks basic amenities, much to the disappointment of locals of over two dozen villages including Lalpora, Krusan, Darpora, Gundmacher, Rednag, Hayatpora, and Dardpora.
“Although an old X-ray plant was available in the hospital, due to power outage in winters, it hardly operates. The generator here developed snag in 2016 but till date it has not been repaired,” Mehmood-ul-Hassan, a local said.
“Since Krusan power receiving station is only few kilometres from NTPHC Lalpora, it would have been better if a hotline be drawn specifically for hospital,” he said.
“Although an ambulance is available at the hospital, due to lack of the driver it was of no use,” said another resident of the area.
“Pregnancy care has also been hit due to non-availability of a gynaecologist and expecting women are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara for treatment,” he said.
They demanded upgrading this hospital to Sub District Hospital (SDH).