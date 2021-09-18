One chickenpox case detected in Shopian

Shopian: A chickenpox case has been detected in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the directions of District Magistrate (DM) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishay, a team of doctors, paramedic staff and other health functionaries are closely monitoring the situation after District Surveillance Unit Shopian got information from the residents of Block Shopian on 17 September regarding chickenpox cases in Rainbow Education International School, Darul-Uloom Vehil and Eternal Success School of District Shopian.

After proper check up only one case of chickenpox was found from Rainbow Education International School, who was asked to rest in isolation at home and his parents were advised not to send their child to school and proper treatment was being provided to him at his home.

The team of doctors is closely monitoring the situation and the people of the district have been appealed not to panic as the situation was completely under control.

Further, the investigation is on and the District Surveillance Unit Shopian along with doctors, paramedic staff and other health functionaries are on the forefront to control the disease from spreading further.