One Day Conference on Endocrine Disorders among women

A one-day conference on Endocrinological Disorders in Obstetrics and Gynaecology was held by the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Government Lalla Ded Hospital on 07 May in Auditorium Hall of Government Medical College Srinagar.

The conference was a significant one given the rise of endocrine disorders among women and their grave impact on the quality of life, life expectancy, fertility and pregnancies.

Prof. (Dr.) Samia Rashid, Principal of the Medical College highlighted that generating awareness about lifestyle diseases and their inimical effects on healthcare systems is the need of the hour.

She was the Chief Guest at the event. She spoke about various facets and presentations of these disorders.