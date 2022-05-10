One Day Conference on Endocrine Disorders among women

A one-day conference on Endocrinological Disorders in Obstetrics and Gynaecology was held by the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Government Lalla Ded Hospital on 07 May in Auditorium Hall of Government Medical College Srinagar.
The conference was a significant one given the rise of endocrine disorders among women and their grave impact on the quality of life, life expectancy, fertility and pregnancies.
Prof. (Dr.) Samia Rashid, Principal of the Medical College highlighted that generating awareness about lifestyle diseases and their inimical effects on healthcare systems is the need of the hour.
She was the Chief Guest at the event. She spoke about various facets and presentations of these disorders.
Guests of Honor were Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Hameed Zargar, world renowned Endocrinologist and Prof. (Dr.) Tanveer Masood, HOD Medicine, GMC, Srinagar.
Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Hamid Zargar who is a renowned Endocrinologist deliberated about Gestational Diabetes Mellitus and in-depth analysis of evolution of lifestyle diseases, cause and current statistics worldwide and in Kashmir which was highly remarkable, striking and pronounced.
Prof. (Dr.) Rizwana Habib, Head of the Department, Gynaecology and Obstetrics welcomed all the dignitaries, Faculty Members & Delegates of the CME. In her welcome address, she signified that there is an exponential rise of Endocrinological disorders like gestational diabetes, thyroid disorders and PCOS and emphasized to augment and update new research in the better management of these patients.
Prof. (Dr.) Syed Masuma Rizvi provided insights into current trends in management of PCOS and Dr. Mohammad Hayat Bhat deliberated on topic Hyperthyroidism in pregnancy which were very informative and noteworthy lectures. Besides, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Pala, Dr. Mir Shahnawaz, Dr. Khursheed Bhat, Dr. Sabahat Rasool and Dr. Parveena Fareed delivered lectures and presentations on other related topics.
The conference proved to be a boon for the participants and was attended by Faculty of GMC, Srinagar, Post-Graduate and Under-Graduate Students of GMC, Srinagar & other medical colleges of the valley.
Prof. (Dr.) Ambreen Qureshi was the organizing secretary.
Dr Shahnawaz Mir, Endocrinologist at GMC Srinagar, who designed the CME, said a better awareness about this issue was the key to helping patients have a better quality of life.