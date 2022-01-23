Opposition to delegation of GMC Principals’ powers to administrators grows in J&K

Srinagar: Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag today joined GMC Srinagar in opposing the draft proposal by Health and Medical Education Department of J&K which seeks to delegate a major share of powers and responsibilities of GMC Jammu and Srinagar Principals to Government-appointed bureaucrats.

A statement by Medical Faculty Forum (MFF) GMC Anantnag today has called the draft proposal prepared by the Government as “infringement of powers” of GMC Principals and expressed grave concern over its implications on healthcare delivery and medical education. The statement comes a day after GMC Srinagar’s Medical Faculty Association voiced its opposition to the move to divert the administrative and academic powers of Principals of GMC Srinagar and Jammu to non-Medico- Administrators, Personal Officers and administrative officers deputed in these colleges.