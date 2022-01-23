Opposition to delegation of GMC Principals’ powers to administrators grows in J&K

Srinagar: Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag today joined GMC Srinagar in opposing the draft proposal by Health and Medical Education Department of J&K which seeks to delegate a major share of powers and responsibilities of GMC Jammu and Srinagar Principals to Government-appointed bureaucrats.
A statement by Medical Faculty Forum (MFF) GMC Anantnag today has called the draft proposal prepared by the Government as “infringement of powers” of GMC Principals and expressed grave concern over its implications on healthcare delivery and medical education. The statement comes a day after GMC Srinagar’s Medical Faculty Association voiced its opposition to the move to divert the administrative and academic powers of Principals of GMC Srinagar and Jammu to non-Medico- Administrators, Personal Officers and administrative officers deputed in these colleges.
“These measures will be detrimental for the academic cum institutional independence and health care in these colleges,” the MFF statement said.
The statement further read that the Principals of GMCs have the status of ex-officio secretary to the Government and are competent to distribute the work to the deputed administrators in view of the understanding of technicalities of these professional institutions whose coordination is mandatory to fulfill the requirements of National Medical Commission and the concerned universities. “Further there is no such precedence in any part of the country to intervene in the day-to-day routine affairs of the medical colleges,” it said.
The Forum has said that ‘it is apprehensive the proposed move would hamper patient care and derail these institutions from the pursuit of excellence and institutional development and demanded that a thorough debate and discussion with stakeholders was important before any such step was taken.”
The Health and Medical Education Department of J&K Government had on January 20 circulated a draft proposal titled ‘Assigning of duties and responsibilities to the Administrators, Personal Officers and Administrative Officers of GMCs and subordinate departments of H&ME Departments’. As per the circular, these officials, who are usually officers appointed from the administrative services, will have a major share of the powers related to the administration of the GMCs as well as the hospitals these medical colleges run. The list of responsibilities and spheres of work that are proposed to be assigned to the administrators have been with the Principals of GMCs till now.
The MFA of GMC in its statement issued late Saturday evening said the plan was against the affairs of undergraduate/postgraduate/Postdoctoral students where the Principal is signatory between NMC, the university of affiliation, and the students.
“It is likely to adversely affect the recognition of the courses at all levels,” it said. The statement added: “It is demoralizing to the faculty members who are busy fighting unrelenting variants of Covid-19 like Omicron, delta, etc. The doctors were doing it in addition to their routine responsibilities of healthcare and medical education. There is no such precedent was available from any medical institutions in any of the states or the Union Territories. The MFA urges the government not to go ahead with the draft proposal.