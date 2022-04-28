Over 5.25 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar

Srinagar: With an aim to cover all left out population of Srinagar District under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), a meeting of Senior Health functionaries, FCS&CA officials and other concerned was held.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammed Aijaz Asad here to ensure effective registration of beneficiaries and generation of Golden Cards in the district.