Over 5.25 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar

Srinagar: With an aim to cover all left out population of Srinagar District under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), a meeting of Senior Health functionaries, FCS&CA officials and other concerned was held.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammed Aijaz Asad here to ensure effective registration of beneficiaries and generation of Golden Cards in the district.
Mission Director National Health Mission(NHM), who is also the CEO Ayushman Bharat, Mohammad Yaseen Chowdhary was also present in the meeting.
Expressing the concern over pace of registrations, the DC directed all the concerned to improve performance to saturate the process of registration of beneficiaries and generation of Golden Cards in Srinagar district. He also cautioned the concerned CSCs/VLEs to perform duties seriously or face de-registration for depriving people from getting benefits of Government schemes.
The meeting was informed that over 5.25 lakh Golden Cards have been issued in Srinagar District so far and process of registration under the scheme is going on and remaining beneficiaries shall be brought under the coverage within shortest possible time.