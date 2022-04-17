Oxygen production capacity enhanced from 14916 to 90300 lpm in J&K post COVID

The Jammu and Kashmir government also received a consignment of nine Medical Oxygen Generation Plants. The state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants, manufactured in Europe, were airlifted from Frankfurt, Germany by Indian Air Force C-17 cargo plane on 5th June and delivered at Srinagar Airport today morning.

Five of these new plants with a generation capacity of 4000 LPM were installed in the hospitals of Kashmir and the remaining four with a generation capacity of 4400 LPM were installed in Jammu hospitals. The earlier consignment of 7 plants was also brought in by the Indian Air Force plane.

According to official figures, Jammu and Kashmir has been the leader in Covid vaccination with administration of both the doses to 100 per cent population of above 18 years. Similarly, the population of the age group of 15-18 years of age was covered 100 per cent with the first dose.