Parliamentary Standing Committee completes 3-day Kashmir visit

He said that the parliamentary delegation was “very satisfied” with the healthcare delivery system in Kashmir “especially the strengthening of the infrastructure” that has been carried out “in the last few years”.

“The new medical colleges have started and the delegation was quite happy about it also,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that the delegation expressed concern over the large number of vacancies in the department, primarily of the faculty in various medical colleges.

He said that the delegation was apprised about the process and progress of recruitment.

“We told them that the vacancies have already been referred to the recruiting body, the Public Service Commission, and are being filled,” he said.

The ADS said that the Parliamentary Committee was appreciative of the manner in which the pandemic was handled in J&K.

He said a report would be compiled by the delegation soon and shared with the J&K government.

The 14-member committee arrived in Srinagar on Monday and during their three-day study tour, visited various health facilities.

At GMC Srinagar, the members were taken through a presentation deliberating on the various facets of the healthcare delivery at tertiary care level.