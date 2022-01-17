Patient care at Aripathan PHC hit amid pandemic

Officials said that by the year 2020 end, most of the work including the basic structure of the PHC had been completed.

“Only some internal work like water supply, electric connection, and maintenance of approach road is pending,” said an official.

“Presently, the PHC is working from two or three rooms of a Panchayat Ghar and most of the facilities are not available due to space crunch,” said Irfan Ahmed of Aripathan.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Block Medical officer (BMO), Beerwah, Javaid Ahmad said that though most of the construction was complete, they were yet to shift to the new PHC due to the pending work.