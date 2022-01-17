Patient care at Aripathan PHC hit amid pandemic

Budgam: The incomplete Primary Health Centre (PHC) Aripathan in central Kashmir’s Beerwah is taking a toll on patient care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The locals in the area said that though the work on the PHC was started in the year 2017, it was still incomplete.
Officials said that by the year 2020 end, most of the work including the basic structure of the PHC had been completed.
“Only some internal work like water supply, electric connection, and maintenance of approach road is pending,” said an official.
“Presently, the PHC is working from two or three rooms of a Panchayat Ghar and most of the facilities are not available due to space crunch,” said Irfan Ahmed of Aripathan.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Block Medical officer (BMO), Beerwah, Javaid Ahmad said that though most of the construction was complete, they were yet to shift to the new PHC due to the pending work.
“The pending works include fencing, approach road, and water supply, which are vital for starting a new PHC. Our work gets affected due to space crunch,” Ahmad said. “The work was stopped by the concerned contractor for want of funds.”