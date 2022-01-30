People express concern over delay in RT-PCR reports

They said that while it should generally take four to 48 hours for Covid-19 RT-PCR test results to arrive.

Locals said that the delay in declaration of test results forces many to approach on private labs while many, instead of being in home isolation, wander around for the tests, spreading the virus.

Also, the delay causes risk to patients who are admitted at the last minute for treatment.

“I got tested for COVID-19 on January 18 and surprisingly got the report on January 25 and all these days, I was stressed and anxious,” a local said.