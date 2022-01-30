People express concern over delay in RT-PCR reports

Ganderbal: With a spike in COVID-19 cases, declaration of Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test results is becoming a cause of concern among the people.
Over more than a week many people complained that the health officials had taken their samples as suspected COVID-19 cases, but they received their RT-PCR reports after five to seven days.
They said that while it should generally take four to 48 hours for Covid-19 RT-PCR test results to arrive.
Locals said that the delay in declaration of test results forces many to approach on private labs while many, instead of being in home isolation, wander around for the tests, spreading the virus.
Also, the delay causes risk to patients who are admitted at the last minute for treatment.
“I got tested for COVID-19 on January 18 and surprisingly got the report on January 25 and all these days, I was stressed and anxious,” a local said.
Locals said that at a time when Ganderbal district is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, a delay in RT-PCR test reports is affecting isolation of patients and contact tracing, leading to more people contracting the infection.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal, Dr Afroza said that in last week there was a delay in RT-PCR test reports,.
However, she said it was mainly because the lab at SKIMS Soura was out of order due to some issues and there were near 2000 samples in backlog.
She said that from Jan 19 to 27 about 1228 samples for RT-PCR test were taken in Ganderbal of which 338 tested positive.