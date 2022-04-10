Pharmacists unable to renew their licenses in J&K for a year

Srinagar: Over the past year, the pharmacists in J&K have been unable to renew their licenses, creating a scenario where a majority of medical shops are unregistered in the UT. The new online system of licensing, the Department of Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) said, was in its final stages of getting updated and would solve the issues being faced.

A delegation of pharmacists and medical shop owners has told Greater Kashmir that over the past one year, their expired licenses have not been renewed. “We are without a license and registration.

Our documents are stuck and we have been running from pillar to post to no avail,” a member of the delegation said. He said that despite having all the criteria needed for a fresh registration, they have not been able to start a medical shop. “Earlier we thought the problem would get resolved in a month or two.