Pir Panjal records 109 fresh cases

Rajouri: At least 109 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Pir Panjal region.
As per official figures, 59 persons in Rajouri tested positive for infection in Rajouri.
Besides, officials said, 40 cases infected with viral infection also recovered after which the total number of positive cases in the district is 466.
Similarly, in Poonch district, 50 persons tested positive for infection in the district who all were cases of local origin.
At least 64 persons who were found infected in the district in the recent past tested negative after which a number of active cases in the district stood at 328.