‘Preparations in place for predicted 3rd wave’

He said that Kashmir had achieved a 100 percent target in vaccination for the category of above 45-years age group while the vaccination process for the age group of 18-44 years was going on aggressively.

“We have been and we are continuing our efforts to make sufficient preparations and arrangements to defeat the predicted third wave of coronavirus,” Dr Rather said.

He said that people of Kashmir could defeat the third wave of coronavirus even before its emergence in case they adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Dr Rather stressed upon following SOPs and urged people to wear facemasks and maintain social distance.

“The third wave, as predicted by the experts, will hit rural areas, women and children. Therefore, we have stocked more than sufficient medicines, oxygen supply, and other relevant things in the district hospitals,” he said.

Dr Rather said that vaccination had proved to be a game changer in fighting the pandemic.

“There were some rumours earlier about vaccines. Then, people themselves witnessed how safe the vaccine is. I have myself taken the vaccination jab. Media persons, men and women, young and adults have all taken it,” he said.

“Everyone must take the vaccine with confidence and without any doubt. That is our appeal to people in view of the predicted third wave of the virus,” Dr Rather said.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole said that the local administration made every effort to contain the virus in Kashmir.

He lauded the Rotary Club for taking the initiative to honour the Covid-19 warriors and assured full support of the administration.

Earlier, Rotary Club of Kashmir donated 250 oxygen concentrators during the event for Kashmir hospitals under its initiative ‘Welcome Zindagi - serving lives in J&K’.

The club has launched Rotary Rahat Medical Mission in J&K and also announced opening of schools for specially-abled children in J&K besides launching mental health awareness programmes.

During the event, the club felicitated various Covid-19 warriors.