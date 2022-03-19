Private empanelled hospitals fear ‘suspension of Ayushman Bharat Scheme as liabilities pile up’

“In addition to this, we are facing the unnecessary rejection of cases which is making the job difficult. How can we serve patients when we are not paid? This will serve a huge blow to the health care and affected everyone,” the speakers said.

Dr Faizan Mir, president of J&K Private Empanelled Health Care providers said that over seven hundred patients are given dialyses and other treatment for various chronic ailments on daily basis. He said that the private institutions are treating over 3000 patients per month who are going to suffer if things are not taken seriously.

“We are waiting for last over three months and no payment has been cleared. We are not able to pay the suppliers and other people associated with our health centers. We had many grievances but so for nothing was done. We have been requesting for the revision of rates as on current rates the health institution is running on losses. On average there are Rs two crore liabilities of each health center associated with Ayushman Scheme. This is a lifesaving scheme but if we are not paid on time how are we supposed to treat patients,” Mir said.