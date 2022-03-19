Private empanelled hospitals fear ‘suspension of Ayushman Bharat Scheme as liabilities pile up’

Srinagar: Scores of private hospitals and dialysis centers, empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, say that they are on the verge of suspending the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
The management of these centers says that as the delayed payments are piling up, they fear that they will have to suspend the lifesaving scheme if the government did not clear their dues.
In a bid to highlight the issue, the J&K Private empanelled health care providers held a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday. The doctors and owners of these health centers said that they are facing the risk of bankruptcy and they are anguished with delayed payments.
“In addition to this, we are facing the unnecessary rejection of cases which is making the job difficult. How can we serve patients when we are not paid? This will serve a huge blow to the health care and affected everyone,” the speakers said.
Dr Faizan Mir, president of J&K Private Empanelled Health Care providers said that over seven hundred patients are given dialyses and other treatment for various chronic ailments on daily basis. He said that the private institutions are treating over 3000 patients per month who are going to suffer if things are not taken seriously.
“We are waiting for last over three months and no payment has been cleared. We are not able to pay the suppliers and other people associated with our health centers. We had many grievances but so for nothing was done. We have been requesting for the revision of rates as on current rates the health institution is running on losses. On average there are Rs two crore liabilities of each health center associated with Ayushman Scheme. This is a lifesaving scheme but if we are not paid on time how are we supposed to treat patients,” Mir said.
They said despite not getting paid, they have been treating patients as corporate social responsibility but without funds, they cannot keep going.
To mention, over 75 hospitals and dialyses centers are empanelled with Ayushman scheme across J&K who treat hundreds of patients per month.
Most of these patients come from a poor background and cannot afford the huge medical bills.
“I come from a financially poor background and cannot afford the cost of dialysis every month. If this was not for schemes like Ayushman , our life will be in a fix. The reports of hospitals not getting paid are horror stories to us. In case our treatment will be stopped, it is hard to survive. We hope that government will take the issue seriously and the treatment of chronic patients like mine will not be stopped,” said a patient, who is a beneficiary of Ayushman scheme.
Some of the doctors, who wished not to be named said that a hospital has already stopped working with Ayushman scheme.
“When huge amounts are pending, how can one work on losses. If this continued, the hospitals will not work under the scheme anymore,” said a doctor.
Ayushman Bharat Yojna, is a centrally sponsored scheme that gives free medical treatment to economically poor patients across India. The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister in September 2018. Under the scheme, around 20,000 hospitals were empanelled to provide free medical treatment. Thousands of patients received Ayushman cards to avail the benefits of the scheme.