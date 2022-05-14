Private practice during duty hours Enquiry initiated against doctor

Kupwara: Authorities on Saturday framed a four-member committee to initiate enquiry against a doctor whose video had gone viral on social media allegedly doing practice at a private clinic at Babar Lane Kupwara during office hours on Friday.
An order in this regard by Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara reads that “In compliance to the order received from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara vide order no: CMOK/Kup/2022/48/1-484 dated 14-5-2022 an enquiry committee of four members is hereby constituted to enquire the whole incident of Dr Jamshed Consultant Gynaecologist whose video has gone viral on social media of practicing during his duty hours.”
“The members include Dr Abdul Khaliq Sheikh (Consultant Surgeon), Dr Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal (Consultant Physician), Dr Gulshan (DGO) and Syed Riyaz Ahmad Qadri (BAM). The committee has been asked to furnish the detailed report within a period of one day only for its onward submission to the higher authorities,” the order further reads.
Meanwhile Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that according to duty roaster, the doctor was supposed to be at hospital “but he had performed duty for over thirty hours at SDH Kupwara, so we have to also look into that aspect,” he added. "I am very strict with regard to make the employees of SDH Kupwara accountable, so nothing that goes against the basic essence of service rules would be tolerated whatsoever," Dar said.