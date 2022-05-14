Private practice during duty hours Enquiry initiated against doctor

Kupwara: Authorities on Saturday framed a four-member committee to initiate enquiry against a doctor whose video had gone viral on social media allegedly doing practice at a private clinic at Babar Lane Kupwara during office hours on Friday.

An order in this regard by Superintendent Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara reads that “In compliance to the order received from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara vide order no: CMOK/Kup/2022/48/1-484 dated 14-5-2022 an enquiry committee of four members is hereby constituted to enquire the whole incident of Dr Jamshed Consultant Gynaecologist whose video has gone viral on social media of practicing during his duty hours.”