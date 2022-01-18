Radiology – the Third Eye of Medical Sciences

I am the alumnus of Govt. Medical College, Srinagar and was declared the “Best outgoing Graduate” for the year 1991. I appeared for the postgraduate entrance examination of PGIMER, Chandigarh. Having topped the said entrance examination, I opted for the sole MD Radio diagnosis seat at this prestigious institute.

The first reason for choosing Radio-diagnosing was that of all the options, Radiology could utilize the greatest amount of knowledge that I had crammed during my medical college days.

Another, more pragmatic reason, was that as a medical student, I was enchanted by the USG images of fetus and CT images of brain given in a few text books. And I could imagine how Radiology could revolutionize medicine in future. So I aspired to become a Clinical Radiologist.

That was the time when USG and CT were emerging and MRI was very new in India and even the prestigious PGIMER, Chandigarh lacked one. So, after completing my MD Radio-diagnosis, I joined the renowned Bombay Hospital, Mumbai for my training in MRI.

Since then, I have been updating my knowledge by attending various short-term training programmes at AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh. Also, I did an observership in Cancer Imaging at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, New York.