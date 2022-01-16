Rajouri’s 12 hospitals designated Category 2 COVID Health Centers

Rajouri: The authorities in Rajouri designated 12 hospitals as Category 2 COVID Health Centres.
A notification in this regard was issued by District Magistrate Rajouri Vikas Kundal.
As per the order, 12 hospitals in the Rajouri district have been designated as Category 2 COVID Health Centres.
These hospitals include Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Rajouri, Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sunderbani, SDH Nowshera, Community Health Center Kalakote, Army's 150 General Hospital Rajouri, Orthomax Super Specialty Hospital Rajouri, Matrix Hospital Jawahar Nagar Rajouri, Rajouri Medicity Hospital, Navjeevan Nursing Home, Dr Nisar Surgical Center, Shanti Devi Trust Hospital Sunderbani, and KRS Nursing Home Sunderbani.
District Magistrate Rajouri has also asked Chief Medical Officer Rajouri and Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri to conduct an inspection of all these designated hospitals and check availability of manpower and required equipment whereas management of all these hospitals has been asked to keep the beds ready to deal with any kind of exigency.
The total bed capacity of all these hospitals is 285.
Meanwhile, the Rajouri district administration formulated a special schedule for aggressive testing for COVID-19, especially near Rajouri town.
The schedule was notified by District Magistrate Rajouri in which special teams have been constituted to carry out the testing schedule.
As per the notification, several senior officers of different government departments have been made incharge of testing teams that would be stationed in different parts of the district where aggressive testing would be conducted.
These teams will be assisted by Police and aggressive testing on a target and random basis would be conducted.