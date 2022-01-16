Rajouri’s 12 hospitals designated Category 2 COVID Health Centers

District Magistrate Rajouri has also asked Chief Medical Officer Rajouri and Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri to conduct an inspection of all these designated hospitals and check availability of manpower and required equipment whereas management of all these hospitals has been asked to keep the beds ready to deal with any kind of exigency.

The total bed capacity of all these hospitals is 285.

Meanwhile, the Rajouri district administration formulated a special schedule for aggressive testing for COVID-19, especially near Rajouri town.