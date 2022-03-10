Rana inaugurates telecardiology unit of Gauri Healthy Heart Project

A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at the inaugural function of DrUpendraKaul’s ‘No Heart Attack Mission-2025’ and launch of the telemedicine facility under the aegis of Umeed Foundation and Helpline Humanity at Jagati, Rana complimented DrKaul for shortlisting several areas across J&K including Jagati Migrant Township for the launch of this mission.

Rana, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that he was honoured to be part of an initiative of very respectable Dr U Kaul, who had dedicated himself to the service of mankind.