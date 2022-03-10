Rana inaugurates telecardiology unit of Gauri Healthy Heart Project

Nagrota: Lauding the expansion of quality and specialised healthcare to the rural landscape, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana expressed hope that ramping up of medical infrastructural facilities would help in achieving the objective of health for all.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking at the inaugural function of DrUpendraKaul’s ‘No Heart Attack Mission-2025’ and launch of the telemedicine facility under the aegis of Umeed Foundation and Helpline Humanity at Jagati, Rana complimented DrKaul for shortlisting several areas across J&K including Jagati Migrant Township for the launch of this mission.
Rana, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that he was honoured to be part of an initiative of very respectable Dr U Kaul, who had dedicated himself to the service of mankind.
He said that the telemedicine facility would not only benefit the people of Jagati but to peripheral areas and even the city of Jammu.
Inaugurated by DrKaul, the event was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of AstraZeneca, facilitated by CAF India and implemented by Umeed Foundation in conjunction with GauriKaul Heart Centre and Mata SaraswatiPustakalya.
The equipment for the facility has been provided by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under the CSR.
DrKaul also spoke on the occasion and gave an illustrative lecture on preventing and minimising the progression of heart-related diseases with a focus on behavioral and lifestyle changes.