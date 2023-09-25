Renowned dental surgeon represents Indian Red Cross Society in Riyadh

Baramulla: Bringing laurels to Kashmir, Dr Itinderpal Singh Bali, represented Indian Red Cross society, hosted at Riyad Saudi Arabia.

A resident of Kanth Bagh Baramulla, Dr. Bali who is a dental surgeon by profession, was hosted at the international event on the Topic of “First Aid and Prehospital Workshop.”

As per the handout issued here, besides first aid and pre-hospital workshop, he was also chosen to participate in two more workshops as Indian representatives for Asia Pacific region and MENA region health and care strategic planning and coordination operation workshop and Saudi emergency medical service organised by Saudi Redcross Cresent in Riyadh.

Dr. Bali is a National Master Trainer of IRCS NHQ Delhi and has large expertise & experience on first aid.

He has trained thousands of volunteers in India on first aid and public health in emergencies continuously being part of civil defence, State Redcross and Indian Red cross society.

In addition to this Dr. Bali is associated with various UN organisations and NGOs and has provided his services during various natural calamities like earthquakes, floods and COVID-19 pandemic.