Sanitation fee hiked 10 times in 2019, Diagnostic Labs ‘struggling to run profitably’

The burden on the Labs, the delegation members said, was especially unfair to the small laboratories. With a limited ambit of testing and small revenue, these labs, a member said, were being forced to down their shutters. “Our monthly earnings are a few thousand rupees and with no aid from any quarter to end our miseries, there seems to be no other alternative than to close the labs,” he said.

The Kashmir Private Diagnostic Centers Association (KPDCA) alleged that the Sanitation Fee being levied on Labs was not just as most of the waste that the labs generated was being collected by the Biomedical Waste handlers.

“Our major waste is biomedical waste, not garbage, for which we have tie ups with various firms,” Rouf Rangrez, President KPDCA said. He said the labs were paying Rs 7000 for Biomedical Waste Collection and a monthly fee of Rs 800, a total of Rs 16,500 annually.

“In addition to Rs 24,000 to Municipalities, we pay Rs 16,500 for biomedical waste. The labs are being pushed to the brink,” he said. He said the charges were hiked across Kashmir in the past two years.