SDH Kupwara conferred with ‘award for excellence’ in Covid management

Kupwara: Sub District Hospital Kupwara was conferred with an ‘award for excellence’ in Covid management since the first wave of Covid 19.

The award was given to the hospital by the Rotary Health Club at an event in Srinagar.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara (CMO), Dr Mehrajuddin and District Nodal Officer Covid-19, Dr Abdul Gani received the award from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole and Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad.

CMO Kupwara Dr Mehrajuddin told Greater Kashmir that the award was an answer to those who day in and day out raised fingers on the integrity of hospital officials.

“This award is appreciation for the hard work done by our Covid warriors round the clock during the difficult times. It is a true reflection of the commitment, compassion and excellent patient-care at SDH Kupwara,” he said.

District Nodal Officer for Covid-19, Dr Abdul Gani said that timely measures taken led to efficient handling of Covid patients at SDH Kupwara.

President Doctors Association (DAK) Kupwara, Dr Ayjaz Ahmad Bhat said every day, on an average, more than 600 patients visit SDH Kupwara who get treated by most-efficient doctors but some “black sheep” were bent upon demeaning the officials performing duties at SDH Kupwara.