Sehat-e-Badan Clinic organises medical camp

Srinagar: A private Unani clinic Sehat-e-Badan Clinic (Herbal Medical Aesthetics) was inaugurated in Solina, Srinagar by Dr Syed Haider Shah, Deputy Director, Kashmir Province, Department of AYUSH, J&K, Bemina, Srinagar and Dr Farooq Ahmad Naqshbandi, Incharge Medical Superintendant, Government Unani Hospital, Department of AYUSH, Shalteng, Srinagar.
According to a press note, the inaugural function was also attended by Dr Shafiq Ahmad, Nodal Officer, Department of AYUSH, J&K, Srinagar and Dr Jalal Ahmad,Medical Officer (Unani), Department of AYUSH, J&K, Srinagar.
This Clinic has been recently established by Valley’s Unani Physician and Clinical Researcher, Prof (Dr) Naquibul Islam.
On the occasion of inaugural function of the clinic, a free medical consultation camp was organised by Sehat-e-Badan Clinic (Herbal Medical Aesthetics), Solina, Srinagar in association with Department of AYUSH, J&K, Srinagar.