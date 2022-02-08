Self Worth and Self Protection

A few months back, the National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) was released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the data defining various facets of women’s health and their socio-psychological well being.
While on many health parameters, women seemed to have gained, there seemed to be regression on one front – their perception of self worth.
Nearly one in two women (49 percent) in J&K justified an act of violence by a man according to the survey. In other words, they would never raise a voice, not protest, nor try to end the cycle of violence because they feel that it is alright if a man even raised a hand on her.
These numbers seemed unpalatable to me for a long time, a part of logic or an over-optimism rejecting the findings. “How can anyone justify violence against one’s own self?” The recent Acid Attack in Srinagar blotted out my positivity about women having woken up to their rights, to their responsibilities and to speaking out.
What has gone wrong in the journey of improving the educational, nutritional, economic and social situation of women? “Things have taken the wrong turn,” feels Dr Shabnam Kamili, who heads the One Stop Center for women program in J&K.
She feels that the discussions have been wrongly turned about “role reversal”. “We are discussing who will cook the food if the man and the woman are both earning. This is so mundane, so irrelevant often,” she said.
Talking about her experience around women reporting violence she said that women often do not even acknowledge that they are in a situation of violence.
“If she feels that a man raising his voice on her is ‘normal’, if she feels that her father or some other person enforcing on her about what to do with her life is how it must be, we are not even at a point where things can be discussed,” she said.
“The way we raise our daughters, we give them wrong notions of patience and forbearance,” she said adding that we as parents have failed in educating the girls about what constitutes a wrong against her.
“Do we tell our girls that if a person says or does anything to cause her mental distress and trauma, it is violence?” she asked. Discussing the various facets of violence against women by spouse, she said that the incidents where a woman is bad-named, coerced, blackmailed, stalked, teased, and caused distress by other means have only increased.
“Yet we are not seeing any discussions about it because we continue to deceive ourselves into believing that this is not us, this is not about us, this is not about our society,” she said.
Over the past decade, the reported incidents of violence against women have increased steeply. Dr Arshid Hussain, professor of Psychiatry at GMC Srinagar warns against generalization while stressing that there needs to be extreme intolerance to all forms of violence against women.
“I do see an elevated display of respect and care for women in families but I also see a fringe element of violence,” he said. He said more than legal awareness, a cultural change and culture awakening is required.
He said violence in relationship where love and care is expected scars the victim forever. “Vileonce from family and relationships is the most dangerous,” he said.
“Vilence from father, brother, husband, son… these are what we need to be most wary about,” he said. As a mental health professional, he said, the victim's perception of violence is what constitutes violence.
While referring to the recent Acid Attack, he said, the females need to be raised in a manner that they are aware of coercion and abuse and can speak about it.
“If in a relationship they find that they do not even have the right to argue or reply back, they need to be aware of the consequences,” he said.
Dr Hussain said apart from ‘raising the girls well, boys also need to be raised well’. “We need to teach our boys, more with example, what accepted and right behaviours towards women are. It needs to be part of the upbringing,” he said.
Dr Hussain said that the society needs to discuss women’s safety in homes and out of homes and women need to be part of these discussions.
“We are in a very fast changing world where women will find themselves in roles and situations that their families have no experience of. Their safety needs to be ensured.