Self Worth and Self Protection

“The way we raise our daughters, we give them wrong notions of patience and forbearance,” she said adding that we as parents have failed in educating the girls about what constitutes a wrong against her.

“Do we tell our girls that if a person says or does anything to cause her mental distress and trauma, it is violence?” she asked. Discussing the various facets of violence against women by spouse, she said that the incidents where a woman is bad-named, coerced, blackmailed, stalked, teased, and caused distress by other means have only increased.

“Yet we are not seeing any discussions about it because we continue to deceive ourselves into believing that this is not us, this is not about us, this is not about our society,” she said.