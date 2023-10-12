Several Kashmiri doctors honoured at Pune conference

Budgam: Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat, lecturer at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Kashmir won the prestigious Asha Award at 19th Annual National Conference of Biological Psychiatry 2023 in Pune.
Dr Bhat won this award for the cytokine levels in patients with bipolar disorder: a pilot study.
Dr Syed Mehvish Yaver, a senior resident at the institute won second prize in the Paper Presentation category. Her work focused on mental health and neurosciences in Kashmir, showcased her expertise and dedication to advancing the field.
Dr Ruqaya, a postgraduate scholar at the institute, clinched the first prize in the Paper Presentation category, demonstrating her research excellence in the area of Mental Health and Neurosciences.
Dr Burhan Bashir Lone, another postgraduate scholar, earned the third prize in the Paper Presentation category, reaffirming the institute's commitment to nurturing young talents in the field.
Dr Saba Manzoor, a postgraduate scholar at the Institute of Mental Health, was recognised with the third prize in the Poster Presentation category, further emphasising the institute's dedication to advancing the understanding of mental health issues.