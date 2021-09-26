Shadaab Hospital Shopian conducts rare surgery

Srinagar: A rare urological procedures in peripheral care with unique techniques was performed at Shadaab Hospital, Shopian on Sunday.

A statement of Shadaab Hospital Shopian issued here said that it performed Laparoscopic Nephrectomy and Hendrens excision tapering with extra-vesical ureteral reimplantation (EVUR) following Lich-Gregoir (LG) technique for the correction of Vesico-Ureteral Obstruction (VUO) with megaureter.

It said that the Lich-Gregoir (LG) technique for the correction of Vesico-Ureteral Obstruction (VUO) which is the most popular with a success rate of 97 to 99 percent was used while performing the procedure.