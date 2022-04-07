SKIMS celebrates World Health Day

Srinagar: Madr-e-Meharban Institute Of Nursing Sciences & Research SKIMS today celebrated World Health Day.
Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul who was Chief Guest on the occasion lauded the Nursing Institute for organising the event on this year’s theme. In his address he asserted that it is the joint responsibility of all to preserve the planet so that our future generation inherits a healthier planet.
"The pollution has a direct impact on our health and we all must contribute to reduce the pollution in air, water and food. Pollution contributes to diseases of all kinds and reduction of pollution would lead to substantial reduction of the burden of the disease, he added.
He further said that the equity is critical to overall development and insisted on uniform & equitable development at all levels for steady growth and evolution.
On the occasion Director SKIMS assured full support to the Institute and said that the Institute will be further developed and will be enhanced so that it becomes a model institute for Nursing Education in the country.
Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Prof. Tariq Gojwari in his speech said that it is collective responsibility to save the planet and by taking simple steps we can protect the environment and have healthy planet, he added.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr. Farooq A Jan gave brief overview of SKIMS waste disposable management and said handling and processing of biomedical waste using proper technology is pivotal to reduce pollution which otherwise being toxic is harmful to environment. He also urged students to volunteer and participate in environment friendly activities.
Organising Chairman & Principal Madr-e-Meharban Meherban Institute of Nursing Science and Research Prof. Muneera Kachroo highlighted the importance of this year’s theme and its impact on overall health. Organising Secretary Prakash Kour welcomed the dignitaries and co-organiser Zareefa Bano presented vote of thanks.