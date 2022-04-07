SKIMS celebrates World Health Day

Srinagar: Madr-e-Meharban Institute Of Nursing Sciences & Research SKIMS today celebrated World Health Day.

Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul who was Chief Guest on the occasion lauded the Nursing Institute for organising the event on this year’s theme. In his address he asserted that it is the joint responsibility of all to preserve the planet so that our future generation inherits a healthier planet.

"The pollution has a direct impact on our health and we all must contribute to reduce the pollution in air, water and food. Pollution contributes to diseases of all kinds and reduction of pollution would lead to substantial reduction of the burden of the disease, he added.