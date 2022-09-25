SKIMS celebrates World Pharmacists Day

He also stressed upon young pharmacists to remain associated with International bodies and keep abreast with latest knowledge to eventually benefit the patient care.

Dean Medical Faculty also graced the occasion and stressed for awareness at community level about proper usage of drugs. He said pharmacist can play a key role in guiding and advising the patients in using medicine properly which can prevent over use of drugs prevailing at large scale in our society.

On the occasion the pharmacists working in SKIMS also shared their experiences and highlighted the importance of pharmacy and role of pharmacists. Chief Pharmacist SKIMS Rehana was also present in the event.