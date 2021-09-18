SKIMS inaugurates separate counter for senior citizens, Central Govt pensioners

Srinagar: Director SKIMS and EOSG Dr A G Ahangar inaugurated a separate registration counter for senior citizens and central government pensioners on Saturday.

A statement of SKIMS issued here said that the counter would provide the services on priority to the senior citizens of J&K.

After the inaugural ceremony, Director SKIMS complimented President CGPWA Kashmir and Hospital Administration SKIMS for their efforts and said the facility thrown open today for senior citizens would benefit them and will provide hassle-free services.