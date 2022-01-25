SKIN CARE | Homoeopathy: the gentle healing for skin disorders

BY DR. NAIRA WANI
Do not bully your skin. Homoeopathy works spectacularly! In today’s era, beauty and physical appearance is being over-prioritized which has brought the field of dermatology into fanfare.
Every day we see people rushing to various centres to find the lasting solution for their skin issues, to get rid of nasty eruptions that are stigmatized so much that it shatters their morale causes anxiety, low self-esteem and eventually depression.
Amid this fear of being abandoned in society &need to alleviate this psychological burden of visible skin diseases, a man in a rush goes for any possible way to mask off these diseases without realising that masking them is not only futile but makes such diseases even worse and stubborn to cure.
Skin disorders are becoming one of the major health issues affecting a large number of the population in India. Different kind of disease like eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, vitiligo, acne, etc disturb the patient emotionally and psychologically as well, besides affecting physically. Increased consciousness, especially among the youth, of their body and beauty, further aggravates their anxiety.
Dermatology participates in the scientific development much more than the other fields of medicine, because everything that impacts the skin is evident to people as well as to the patient himself. In addition to the unpleasant physical sensations that take the person off balance, creating discomfort, and irritation, damage to the physical appearance compromises the individual's self-image.
This calls for a need for a system that not only cures the visible disease on the skin but also takes off the psychological pressure of patients suffering from these ailments, as skin diseases awfully disturbs mental health. Homeopathy is a therapeutic system that is individualized and based on the psyche of the individual.
This is in line with evidence from regular dermatologic practice that infers that many chronic dermatological disorders have an underlying psychosomatic basis.
This postmodern science has proven to be effective in treating various dermatoses like acne, atopic dermatitis, lichenplanus, psoriasis etc as it treats the root cause & promotes healthy skin.
The special characteristic of homeopathic medicines of having the least side effects makes them attractive for use in pregnancy. Allergy and toxicity are also not to be expected with the use of homeopathic medicines.
However, there may be an initial aggravation, followed by amelioration. Patients need to understand that it is a significant sign of progress towards recovery, and should not get anxious and impatient.
Homoeopathic remedies do not disturb the balance of hormones; the medicines fulfil the demand of the system in all its parts without much stimulating of those organs which have maintained a relative balance in the body.
While treating the skin diseases at such deeper level using homoeopathy, the medications are administrated orally only because homoeopathy does not speculate in treating skin diseases locally by applying lotions & ointments which suppresses the disease instead of curing it.
After following the proper application of selected homeopathic treatment, there is permanent remission of the disease and unlike conventional therapies, there are least chances of relapse.
The author is a practicing classical homoeopath
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.