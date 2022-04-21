SKUAST-Kashmir to hold international conference on Coronavirus

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir is going to hold a two-day international conference on coronavirus on May 10 & 11 at the Shalimar campus.

The conference ‘Coronaviruses: Past, Present and Future’ is expected to be attended by internationally renowned virologists and scientists.

In this regard, a meeting was held by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahamd Ganai, to review the preparations for the mega event.

Director, SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz Koul; Principal GMC, Anantnag, Prof Syed Tariq Qureshi; Principal GMC, Baramulla, Prof Ruby Reshi; and Deputy Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr Syed Manzoor Kadri, besides the Directors, Deans, other officers and event organising committee members from SKUAST-K, attended the meeting.