Sogam residents protest

Kupwara: The residents of Sogam and adjacent areas Wednesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to ensure detachment of doctors and paramedics back to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam.
The protestors assembled at the main market Sogam and started to raise slogans against the administration for failing to address their grievances.
They said that SDH Sogam was already understaffed but still a handful of doctors and paramedics had been attached to different hospitals due to which healthcare had been badly affected.
“How come these employees are drawing salaries at SDH Sogam while being posted at other health centers,” a local said.
“We have taken up this issue with the concerned authorities several times but nothing has been done so far,” he said.
The protestors demanded that the attached employees be detached back to SDH Sogam without further delay.
They also said that work on a filtration plant approved at Sogam two years ago was not being carried out.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad said that would soon cancel the attachments and the employees would join back at SDH Sogam.