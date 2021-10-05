Sopore hospital functioning without doctor, diagnostic facilities

Baramulla: Ever since the health centre at Rampora-Rajpora in north Kashmir’s Sopore sub division was upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC), not a single doctor has been deputed here, much to the disappointment of the locals.

The residents said that their joy knew no bounds when in 2014, the government passed directions for upgradation of the health centre.

They said that soon after the approval, construction on the new building was taken up and completed in a year.

The residents said that after the completion of the new building, they were expecting availability of each facility that an NTPHC usually offers to patients but due to reasons unknown they were deprived of such facilities.