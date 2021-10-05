Sopore hospital functioning without doctor, diagnostic facilities

Baramulla: Ever since the health centre at Rampora-Rajpora in north Kashmir’s Sopore sub division was upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC), not a single doctor has been deputed here, much to the disappointment of the locals.
The residents said that their joy knew no bounds when in 2014, the government passed directions for upgradation of the health centre.
They said that soon after the approval, construction on the new building was taken up and completed in a year.
The residents said that after the completion of the new building, they were expecting availability of each facility that an NTPHC usually offers to patients but due to reasons unknown they were deprived of such facilities.
“We pleaded for the upgradation of the health centre for several decades so that people do not suffer during the times of medical emergencies,” Ghulam Hassan, a local said.
The residents said that presently only two employees, a pharmacist and a female nurse, were deputed there.
They said that the lack of staff and other facilities at this health centre were giving a tough time to the villagers of Rampora, Rajpora and Pahiwara.
Pregnancy care has also been hit due to non-availability of a gynecologist at NTPHC Rampora-Rajpora.
The residents also complained about the lack of a dental surgeon.
They said that after the newly-constructed multi-storey building was taken over by the Health department, they were promised the setting up of a sophisticated dental ward.
However, according to locals, neither the ward had been established nor the dental surgeon was deputed despite the passage of several years.
The residents complained that in absence of X-ray and basic diagnostic testing facilities, patients were forced to look for alternatives.
Locals said that an ambulance at NTPHC Kutlari was a must but they had also been deprived of it.
They said that they had several times brought these grievances to the notice of the concerned officials but to no avail.
The residents sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to redress their genuine grievances.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore, Dr Zulfiqar Nabi acknowledged the hardships being faced by the locals in absence of a doctor at the NTPHC and added that a doctor would be deputed at the health centre within a month.
He said that the higher officials had to take a call on keeping the ambulance and other diagnostic facilities available at the hospital.