STATE OF HEALTH | Woman dies in Kulgam, family alleges negligence

Kulgam: A 35-year-old woman from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district allegedly died of medical negligence.
Shoki Jan, daughter of Muhammad Yousuf Khanday of Soppar village was admitted at District Hospital Kulgam on Sunday evening after her saturation went down.
However, the next morning she died.
“My sister was anemic and was recovering after she underwent a treatment for it last year. On Sunday, she went for a routine check up at a private clinic. The doctor there advised her to go to the hospital for oxygen support for some time as her oxygen level was 80,” said Tariq Ahmad, the brother of the deceased.
He said that she was continuously kept on the oxygen support without being monitored which resulted in her death.
“As my sister was on oxygen support, she felt discomfort but the doctors present there didn’t pay heed and kept on saying she is alright,” Ahmad said.
He alleged that the doctors delayed her referral to Srinagar and only agreed to do so when her condition deteriorated but she died instantly.
“The matter should be investigated and action taken against the staffers for medical negligence,” Ahmad said.
Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated to ascertain the facts that lead to the death of the woman.
Medical Superintendent D H Kulgam Dr Muzafar Zargar confirmed that a probe had been started but said that the patient was suffering from Myotonia.
“She was put on 10 mpl oxygen support and later even intubated when her condition deteriorated but couldn’t survive,” he said. “We will be recording the statements of the concerned doctors to ascertain the truth.”