Super specialists, specialists services extended for evening hours in GGN Hospital
Jammu: In the interest of better patient care, Directorate of Health Services Jammu has extended the services of Super Specialists and Specialists at Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu during the evening hours also from 7 pm to 10 pm, an official press release said.
This shall be in addition to the daily evening rounds of consultants on their emergency days.
The Gandhi Nagar Hospital though presently a Non- Covid hospital, is carrying out Dialysis of Covid positive patients under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program in a separate block of the hospital.
As per an order, the deployments include Dr Mahesh C. Gupta (Sr Consultant Pediatrics) at Room No 40 near Ward 11, Dr. Dev Rah Thapa (Sr Consultant Surgery) at Surgical Theater, Dr Manjusha Bajaj (Consultant Gynae) at Gynae MO Room and Kamal Gupta (Consultant Optho) Doctor’s Room in Eye Theater on January 12, 18, 24 and 30, 2022.
Dr Rakesh Verma (Sr Consultant Medicine) at Room No 6, Dr Neerupama Dogra (Sr. Consultant Optho) Doctor’s Room in Eye Theater, Dr Naresh Khajuria (Consultant Gynae) at Gynae MO Room and Dr Sudhir Sabharwal (Neuro Surgeon) at Surgical Theater on January 13, 19, 25 and 31, 2022.
Dr. Surinder Sharma (Consultant Medicine) at Room No 6, Dr Mamta Kalsi (Consultant Gynae) at Gynae MO Room, Dr Kanav Padha (Consultant Ortho) at Room No. 22 and Dr. Rohit Lahori (Pain Specialist) Surgical Theater on January 14, 20 and 26, 2022.
Dr. Sanjeet Parihar (Sr Consultant ENT) at Surgical Theater, Dr Varinder Singh (Consultant Pediatrics) at Room No 40 near Ward 11, Dr Samita Bhat (Consultant Gynae) at Gynae MO Room and Dr Akhil Menia (Psychiatrist) at Room No 6 on January 15, 21 and 27, 2022.
Dr. Anayat Lone (Sr. Consultant Pathology) at Central Lab Room No. 17, Dr. Gagan Bali, (Consultant Surgeon) at Surgical Theater, Dr. Susheel Sharma (Consultant Radiologist) at Room No. 6 and Dr. Sashank Sharma (DNB Gastro) at Room No.6 on January 16, 22 and 28, 2022.
Dr. Suhail Bashir (Sr. Consultant Ortho) Room No 22, Dr. Shekhar Sharma (Consultant Optho) Doctor’s Room in Eye Theater, Dr. Amandeep Anand (Consultant Gynae) at Gynae MO Room and Dr. Uttra Sambyal (MD Trans. Med) at Blood Centre on January 17, 23 and 29, 2022.
The services of Dental Surgeon shall be available on Sundays also from 10 am to 1 pm