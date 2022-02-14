Suspected jaundice outbreak in Rajouri locality

Rajouri: Creating a sense of fear among the local population, especially the parents of small children, a suspected outbreak of jaundice has been reported in a locality of Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri town.

Meanwhile, the administration has rushed a team of experts in the area to examine the situation.

The Jal Shakti Department has also been asked to clean all the water supply tanks of the area to check the supply of unhygienic water.