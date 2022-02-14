Suspected jaundice outbreak in Rajouri locality
Rajouri: Creating a sense of fear among the local population, especially the parents of small children, a suspected outbreak of jaundice has been reported in a locality of Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri town.
Meanwhile, the administration has rushed a team of experts in the area to examine the situation.
The Jal Shakti Department has also been asked to clean all the water supply tanks of the area to check the supply of unhygienic water.
As per the locals and the parents of children from a locality in Ward 5 of Jawahar Nagar in Rajouri town, a number of jaundice cases have been reported in the area with dozens of children in the locality being diagnosed of jaundice in the last week.
They said that the locality was comparatively hygienic in terms of community hygiene but the suspected cause of infection among the children was the supply of unhygienic water.
“We demand that necessary steps should be taken to check further spread of infection so that the rise in the number of cases can be prevented,” locals said.
District Information Officer Rajouri, Narinder Raina issued a statement on behalf of the district administration and said that as per the initial report from the CMO, a team of healthcare workers had been deployed for a line listing of suspected cases and to ascertain the source or cause of infection.
“Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department has been asked for chlorination and cleaning of water resources in the area,” the DIO said.