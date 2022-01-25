The mountain of cases is just the tip of iceberg

If you ask anyone who has been following the official bulletins on COVID19 on any media about the worst affected place by COVID19 at present, Srinagar would be the prompt reply.
The City and its extensions no doubt have the legacy of harboring the largest number of COVID19 cases, suffering badly in terms of casualties and having a relentless COVID19 curve.
However, just a look around tells us that the Pandemic is raging equally fast, may be faster in other parts of the UT.
An epidemiologist I spoke to was quite amused by my shudders at the spike the cases were into. When I asked how many cases we will ultimately have when we peak if we are having 6000 odd ones at this point, he said, “That depends on how many cases you want to have.”
His point was proven the very next day of our conversation when J&K had a slump in cases because the testing volume had been lowered by many thousands. The numbers, the epidemiologist said, have no significance.
“Especially now, at this point, in this Wave,” he said. I asked why. Because, he said, you are only seeing the tip of the iceberg. The actual number of infected is below this tip that is visible. “It doesn’t matter,” he said. Then what matters, I asked, curious and flustered by this listless commentary on the Pandemic.
What matters in the end is, what is the Virus doing to us, he philosophized. “It is making us sick. It is also killing many of us,” I said.
“The real numbers have not been counted yet. The people whose deaths are attributed to COVID19, were they really victims of the Virus. Did they die because of the Viral illness? If their kidney was failing or if their metastatic tumors were winning, and they tested positive when they were brought to hospital for these complications, and then lost the battle, what did they die of?” he asked.
Then he presented a flip scenario – A person was admitted to hospital, tested positive, worsened, was put on a ventilator, tested negative and succumbed. What was the death caused by? The Virus?” he asked.
Another scenario, he kept going on – a person was COVID19 positive, flu symptoms abated and he recovered apparently but died weeks later of a heart attack. Will the Virus be bailed out of his death?
The death toll, the epidemiologist said, is just a hypothetical number. The actual deaths caused by the Virus are under the tip of the iceberg. We have just not been able to standardize the attribution process.
The cases, he said, are similar. “Who gets tested? The ones who are in offices or going somewhere or visiting an office or have some other purpose of getting a test,” he said. Most, he said, are not getting tested as they do not need to. Given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, which is fast replacing all other variants that were in circulation, it is but obvious that if one in a family gets infected, the entire family will be infected. The families will hardly get tested, if they have no symptoms.
“Can anyone imagine contact tracing and contact testing with active cases running nearly 50,000 now in J&K,” he said.
So, what are we looking at, I asked.
“The Virus has caused us to close down services in our hospitals. It has caused us to close down our markets. It has plugged the tourist routes and frozen the incomes of lakhs of us, here, everywhere. What is the number of workdays we lost due to being sick,” he said. “The number of loved ones we lost because of not being able to get them medical attention in time, the number of family members that passed away suddenly, without any apparent reason. These numbers are not being counted,” he argued.
I requested him to come back to the ground level, to the level of official data and its interpretation. He said, “Did the data tell you that Budgam was the worst hit by the Pandemic currently, if we talk of the pace of spread?” How? “The positivity rate is nearly 15 percent in this district,” he said.
Well in that case, how is Srinagar faring any better? “It is going there, keeping pace. The week that went by had 13 percent of its samples positive.”
I brought up the name of Shopian district, serene and calm, its COVID19 cases so low that they don’t even catch two digits on most days. “In one week, its cases have increased by 892 percent. From zero to 238 cases in a week – this district is a winner in its own respect,” the epidemiologist said.
I gave up my quest of deciphering the data holistically. For now, the numbers are good on their face value for me.