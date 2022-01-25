The mountain of cases is just the tip of iceberg

“Especially now, at this point, in this Wave,” he said. I asked why. Because, he said, you are only seeing the tip of the iceberg. The actual number of infected is below this tip that is visible. “It doesn’t matter,” he said. Then what matters, I asked, curious and flustered by this listless commentary on the Pandemic.

What matters in the end is, what is the Virus doing to us, he philosophized. “It is making us sick. It is also killing many of us,” I said.

“The real numbers have not been counted yet. The people whose deaths are attributed to COVID19, were they really victims of the Virus. Did they die because of the Viral illness? If their kidney was failing or if their metastatic tumors were winning, and they tested positive when they were brought to hospital for these complications, and then lost the battle, what did they die of?” he asked.