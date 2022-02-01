The Shrinking Space for Merit in J&K’s Medical Colleges

Over the past couple of years, J&K has witnessed a massive overhaul in the reservations for various classes of aspirants in its medical colleges. The chances of a postgraduate aspirant not belonging to any reserved category have shrunk by 18 percent, literally.
Before 2020, the seat share of Open Merit in J&K’s medical colleges was 75 percent while the remaining 25 percent were distributed across various categories like social caste, social tribe, socially and educationally backward classes, residents of backward areas, those residing in proximity of LoC, social castes, children of police and defence personnel and those with outstanding achievements in sports.
Then SO 127 was brought in, on 20 April 2020, soon after the State of J&K became two Union Territories. The SO amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005 and the reserved classes share in recruitment and admissions was increased to 43 percent. Thus the seat share for Open Merit was reduced to 57 percent.
In addition, 10 percent of seats were reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), although this provision was a pan-India one and was instituted in a manner that it would not take away any seat from the existing strength. Additional seats were allocated to the medical colleges in India to pave way from the implementation of EWS.
Now a fresh twist in the tale has further reduced the seats for the OM candidates. A group of candidates have been running from pillar to post to draw the attention of the authorities towards what they call a gross injustice towards them. Not belonging to any reserved category and banking solely on their merit, they allege, their chances of securing a postgraduate seat of choice in a medical college of J&K is a far cry.
“Under the Government’s initiative of asset distribution between the two union territories, 4 percent or 22 seats have been allotted to the UT of Ladakh. What is shocking is that these seats have been culled out of the already emaciated OM share,” they plead.
Of the 543 postgraduate seats in J&K, 57 percent should have been for OM and 43 percent for reserved categories. By this measure, 281 seats should have gone to OM and 212 for categories. The recent seat matrix of J&K and Ladakh issued by Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has 224 seats as reserved, 270 seats unreserved and 27 seats for EWS. OM candidates will have 104 seats in GMC Srinagar, 95 in GMC Jammu and 71 in SKIMS Soura. The reserved categories will have 87 seats in GMC Srinagar, 81 in GMC Jammu and 56 in SKIMS Soura. The UT of Ladakh, in addition, will have 9 seats in FGMC Srinagar, eight in GMC Jammu and five in SKIMS Soura – 4 percent of the total.
The aspirants are of the opinion that barring EWS, none of the seat shares respects the SO 127 or has any justification. Their grievance clearly finds a proof in the Brochure of the BOPEE. “The OM is left with 49 percent seats in the medical colleges of J&K. By which standard is this justice?” asked an aspirant.
“This clearly is the murder of merit. Uplifting and development of a particular class must not push lakhs of aspirants who are not under any category but nevertheless hardworking and challenged in their own respects,” said another aspirant.
The candidates have appealed the authorities to ensure that the reservations and policies of admissions to the medical colleges and other institutes is based on the principle of justice and equitable distribution. “Reservation must be based on this Universal principle only,” they demand.
Many people, across board, have been skeptical about the reservations to a candidate who has availed the benefit of reservation once. “If a candidate got admission to MBBS due to reservation, is it fair that even after studying from the same medical college for five years, they will be provided reservation again in MD/MS?” asked a senior faculty member at GMC Srinagar. Many other feel that the disparity created by the classes is so huge that a reservation availed while admission does not take it away.
“Social and backward classes are not about spending five years in a medical college. The disadvantages take a life time to get removed,” another one opined.
The aspirants demanded that a panel be set up to relook at the reservations in J&K.