The Shrinking Space for Merit in J&K’s Medical Colleges

“This clearly is the murder of merit. Uplifting and development of a particular class must not push lakhs of aspirants who are not under any category but nevertheless hardworking and challenged in their own respects,” said another aspirant.

The candidates have appealed the authorities to ensure that the reservations and policies of admissions to the medical colleges and other institutes is based on the principle of justice and equitable distribution. “Reservation must be based on this Universal principle only,” they demand.

Many people, across board, have been skeptical about the reservations to a candidate who has availed the benefit of reservation once. “If a candidate got admission to MBBS due to reservation, is it fair that even after studying from the same medical college for five years, they will be provided reservation again in MD/MS?” asked a senior faculty member at GMC Srinagar. Many other feel that the disparity created by the classes is so huge that a reservation availed while admission does not take it away.

“Social and backward classes are not about spending five years in a medical college. The disadvantages take a life time to get removed,” another one opined.