The Third Wave and the Second Dose

Is one dose enough?

Prof Parvaiz A Koul, ex-head of department of internal and pulmonary medicine at SKIMS Soura who is an avid researcher and Vice Chairman of Middle East, Eurasia and Africa Influenza Stakeholders Network (MENA ISN) has some bitter answers. “The beginning and the first dose is good but not good enough against the variants,” he said. The recent research, he quotes, shows that one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine (CoviShield) vaccine has 18 percent efficacy against the Delta variant while the second dose takes it up to 60 percent. Even with the Pfizer vaccine, the first dose gives 30 percent protection, the second dose boosting it up to 79 percent.

“The second dose has been recommended for most of the available vaccines and data suggested till now that we need to have a second dose of the same vaccine,” he stresses. He said that the immune response to 1 dose of the vaccine is relatively weak, as per studies, even though people who got their first dose had some protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infection. It is not known what will happen if people get only 1 dose.

There is a serious concern though. “It is possible that people who get only 1 dose will have only partial immunity to COVID-19 infection, resulting in a higher risk that vaccine-resistant variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will develop.”

The more dangerous one and the one that is evident from public behavior in J&K is that people who get only 1 dose will think they have sufficient protection against COVID-19 infection and there is no need to get a second dose. Prof Koul warns that there is no evidence to make us believe that people who get only 1 dose have “adequate long-term protection against COVID-19 infection”.