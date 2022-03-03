Thyroid disorders among J&K women 2nd highest in India

Srinagar: In a major revelation, the recent nation-wide health survey has shown that J&K ranks second among the top states and union territories in India in terms of the prevalence of Goitre and other thyroid disorders.
National Family Health Survey 5, which was released over the end of 2021 has recorded the burden of thyroid disorders and Goitre among women.
As per the data, J&K stood at number two among all states and union territories vis-à-vis the number of women self-reporting thyroid disorders per one lakh women.
In J&K, 6809 women in every lakh female population between 15-49 years of age were afflicted with the thyroid gland.
The prevalence was the highest in the age group of 35-49 years, 1.8 percent in 20-34 years, and 0.7 percent in the 15-17 year age group.
Only Kerala has more women with thyroid issues per lakh population.
The all-India prevalence of thyroid disorders is 2.9 percent, the percentage higher than what had been reported by NFHS 4, released five years ago.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “It is believed that iodine supplementation can cause a spurt in autoimmune thyroid dysfunction and hypothyroidism, by making the thyroid gland more susceptible to damage by the body's immune system.”
The thyroid gland, located adjacent to the windpipe, is a dumbbell-shaped gland that regulates metabolism, growth, and development with the help of thyroid hormones.
In childhood, the hormone is critical for brain development.
Noted endocrinologist and former director of SKIMS, Soura, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar said that thyroid diseases were very common in Kashmir and had been so for a long time.
“This area has had an iodine deficit for centuries. Our data, published in the American Journal of Nutrition in 1994 showed its huge prevalence,” he said.
Over the years, he said, intense efforts to ensure good iodine nutrition and iodine fortification in salt have improved the status.
“Our data published in the famous journal Clinical Endocrinology in 2014 showed the successful impact of iodine supplementation,” he said.
However, Dr Zargar said, it takes a couple of generations for the impact of iodine deficiency to settle down.
He said that in addition, thyroid disorders in Kashmir were also connected to other factors.
“These problems are compounded by autoimmune diseases, which are common among the women,” Dr Zargar said.
The impact of iodine deficiency and autoimmune diseases is complementary and worse among women and is responsible for thyroid disorders in Kashmir.