Thyroid disorders among J&K women 2nd highest in India

Srinagar: In a major revelation, the recent nation-wide health survey has shown that J&K ranks second among the top states and union territories in India in terms of the prevalence of Goitre and other thyroid disorders.

National Family Health Survey 5, which was released over the end of 2021 has recorded the burden of thyroid disorders and Goitre among women.

As per the data, J&K stood at number two among all states and union territories vis-à-vis the number of women self-reporting thyroid disorders per one lakh women.