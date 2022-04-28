Timely intervention of doctors saves patient

It said the critical care team included Dr Syed Arif and Dr Gulnar Mufti. Other doctors who assisted included Dr Faroze Khan gastrosurgeon , Dr Jahangir as anaesthetist and paramedical staff Mohsin , Furkaan , Sajad and Faisal.

“Patient did well in the postoperative period and was discharged after the patient tolerated orals and moved bowels. The management of the hospital , Dr Nazira Farooq , Dr Farooq and Mr Khawar Mufti congratulated the team and encouraged the whole staff for undertaking more such life saving procedures,” it said.