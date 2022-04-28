Timely intervention of doctors saves patient

Srinagar: Timely intervention of doctors helped save the middle-aged man’s life at Safa Marwah hospital.
“The man from the far-flung area of Sonamarg was received late in the evening at the emergency department of the hospital with a complaint of diffuse pain in the abdomen. Patient was in septic shock and was properly resuscitated. All relevant investigations were done and the patient was diagnosed with perforation peritonitis,” Safa Marwah Hospital said in a statement.
It said the critical care team included Dr Syed Arif and Dr Gulnar Mufti. Other doctors who assisted included Dr Faroze Khan gastrosurgeon , Dr Jahangir as anaesthetist and paramedical staff Mohsin , Furkaan , Sajad and Faisal.
“Patient did well in the postoperative period and was discharged after the patient tolerated orals and moved bowels. The management of the hospital , Dr Nazira Farooq , Dr Farooq and Mr Khawar Mufti congratulated the team and encouraged the whole staff for undertaking more such life saving procedures,” it said.