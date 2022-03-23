Toddler recovers from hearing loss after rare surgery

Srinagar: A toddler was cured of hearing loss by the doctors at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi after a rare surgery.

The one-and-half-year old infant with congenital hearing loss was treated through a cochlear implant surgery to help him have a normal hearing and speech.

The medical procedure was performed by doctors at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

The information was shared at a press conference at Srinagar here which was attended among others by Dr. Sumit Mrig, principal consultant and head ENT department, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi.