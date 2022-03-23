Toddler recovers from hearing loss after rare surgery

Srinagar: A toddler was cured of hearing loss by the doctors at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi after a rare surgery.
The one-and-half-year old infant with congenital hearing loss was treated through a cochlear implant surgery to help him have a normal hearing and speech.
The medical procedure was performed by doctors at Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.
The information was shared at a press conference at Srinagar here which was attended among others by Dr. Sumit Mrig, principal consultant and head ENT department, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi.
According to the doctors the infant was born with a congenital hearing deformity and showed signs of delayed speech development. The patient was initially fitted with a hearing aid, but it did not work. Later, he was admitted to Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket and after the surgery and rehabilitation, Tashif is now able to express his needs verbally “using words, phrases, simple sentences and rhymes.”
"Cochlear implants are a boon for infants born with hearing loss since birth and for those who cannot benefit from hearing aids because of infection or trauma. Recent advances have been made in cochlear implant technology and surgery, resulting in benefits and improved services for patients with hearing loss. A cochlear implant is a great option for children who are born deaf, and excellent results can be achieved with regard to language and speech development. The earlier you seek medical treatment by a specialist, the better chances you will have of meeting your goals,” said Dr. Sumit Mrig.
He said that cochlear implants are medical devices that pick up sound signals and transmit them to an inner receiver-stimulator that generates an electrical stimulus which stimulates the cochlear nerve and is perceived as sound by the cochlea. “As a result, sound can bypass damaged cells in the cochlea and go directly to the brain. Children suffer hearing loss more often at a very young age, even right after birth due to a bacterial infection called meningitis. A child as young as nine months of age can undergo cochlear implant surgery,” he added.
“While the cost of the surgery is approximately Rs 8 to 8.5 lakhs, Cochlear Implant Surgery with Auditory Verbal therapy (AVT) Therapy, blood tests, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Computed Tomography (CT) scan can be done in just 2 to 2.25 lakhs with advanced technology and specialized doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. The hearing-impaired children under the age of 3 years, whose family income is less than 5 lakhs, and whose parents have completed 12th or graduate school can benefit from this. Old age patients can be provided with hearing aids and necessary treatment,” Dr Mrig added.